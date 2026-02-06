The New England Patriots are currently preparing for the biggest stage in sports, but all eyes are on the training ground. As Super Bowl LX approaches, the Patriots received a massive shot of adrenaline on Thursday when linebacker Robert Spillane returned to the practice field.

After sitting out Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury, Spillane was officially listed as a limited participant. For a defense tasked with slowing down a high-powered Seattle Seahawks offense, seeing their defensive heartbeat back in cleats is exactly what head coach Mike Vrabel needed.

However, the news wasn't all sunshine in Foxborough. While Spillane progressed, star pass rusher Harold Landry took a step backward. Landry, who was limited on Wednesday with a knee issue, was a non-participant (DNP) on Thursday.

Article Continues Below

If Landry can't go on Sunday, the pressure on Spillane to anchor the front seven increases tenfold. Landry has been a nightmare for quarterbacks all year, and his absence would leave a massive void in the Patriots' pass rush.

On the offensive side of the ball, things look much more stable. Rookie sensation Drake Maye was a full participant despite a lingering right shoulder injury. Maye has been surgical in the postseason, throwing for 533 yards and four touchdowns to punch New England’s ticket to the Super Bowl. Having him at 100% is the baseline requirement for the Patriots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The offensive line is still a bit banged up, with tackles Morgan Moses and Thayer Munford Jr. both logging limited sessions. Protecting Maye is priority number one, so their status on Friday will be the final piece of the puzzle.