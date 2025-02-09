Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on Super Bowl Sunday. Moss returned to the ESPN broadcast booth, two months after announcing he had to leave broadcasting due to fighting cancer. Moss was moved to tears when discussing his treatment.

“Guys it's been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believing in me,” Moss said, per ESPN. “I'm happy to be here.”

Moss announced in December 2024 he is a cancer survivor. He said that a cancerous mass was found in a part of his body called the bile duct, that connects the liver to the pancreas. Moss had surgery over Thanksgiving to remove the cancer and put a stent in his liver. He underwent radiation and chemotherapy, which is a typical procedure to treat cancer.

NFL fans are surely excited and happy for Moss, as he returns to broadcasting. Even if it is just for the Super Bowl, football fans are used to seeing Moss talking about the game. The former NFL star has made a new career for himself in sports journalism and commentary.

Moss experienced a special moment on Sunday, when he returned to the Sunday NFL Countdown set. A video played, with recorded messages from several NFL players welcoming the Hall of Fame receiver. Some people who sent messages include Jerry Rice and Tom Brady.

Randy Moss is one of the greatest NFL players of all-time

Moss is one of the greatest NFL players to never have won a Super Bowl. He came close, as he played in the 2007 season championship game for the New England Patriots. In that game, New England lost to the New York Giants in a huge upset.

Moss played for the Patriots, as well as the Minnesota Vikings and a few other teams. He set a record in the 2007 season with 23 touchdown receptions, working with Tom Brady. Moss also was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1998.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer ranks second in NFL history with 156 touchdown catches, per ESPN. He's also fourth with 15,292 yards receiving in his illustrious career. Moss was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Moss was drafted 21st overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Marshall, in West Virginia.

The Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The teams play at 6:30 ET.