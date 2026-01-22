Many have been skeptical of WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, but former United States Champion and the Vision member Logan Paul isn't one of them.

During the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Paul stuck up for his boss while speaking to Lil Yachty. He is aware of the amount of criticism Triple H gets from WWE fans, and he's here to clear the air.

Lil Yachty says a lot of the online criticism about Triple H is unfair Logan Paul: “I’m telling you as an insider it’s not his fault.” (Impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/HLfyGm1rVP — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 21, 2026

“I'm telling you, as an insider, it's not his fault,” Paul said about the WWE's COO. “Like, zero percent. It's human nature, unfortunately. How easy is it to just assign blame?”

Logan Paul's quick rise in WWE

While he's only been in the company for a few years, Paul is one of the brightest stars in WWE. He is already a one-time United States Champion, and he's currently part of the Vision on Monday Night RAW.

The Vision is a stable created by Seth Rollins — who has since been kicked out of the group — and Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Paul make up the current lineup.

His first match occurred at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a winning effort. Paul then faced The Miz at SummerSlam in his first singles match.

Later in the year, Paul faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He would return to the company at the Royal Rumble, launching a feud with Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 39.

Currently, he is part of the Vision. he joined the group before Survivor Series: WarGames, teaming up with them in the namesake match. Breakker, Reed, and Paul teamed up with Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre to face Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy). The Vision's team won the match, thanks to a returning Theory.