It is going to be a tough few weeks for the New England Patriots as they try to move on from a rough result in Super Bowl 60. The Seattle Seahawks dominated them from start to finish, and many fans were not happy watching another one-sided performance in the Big Game.

The NFL media has been going off on the Patriots all day on Monday, as the season has officially come to a close. Ryan Clark blasted Mike Vrabel for his game plan, while former NFL head coach Rex Ryan is now giving his opinion on what he saw in the Super Bowl. He mentioned how Tom Brady would not have won this game on ESPN's Get Up.

“I don’t care if it’s Drake Maye or Tom Brady or anybody else out there,” Ryan said. “They weren’t winning that game because of the job that Mike Macdonald did as a coach. And those players are hired killers. That’s what it took right there, that’s what it looked like. That’s why they were dominant.”

The Seahawks' defense dominated all game long. Maye was sacked six times, and he threw a terrible interception right after they had their biggest spark of the game. The Seahawks went up 19-0, and the Pats scored after Maye found Mack Hollins for a deep touchdown. New England would get the ball back for a chance to bring the score within 4-5 points; however, Maye underthrew the ball, and Julian Love took it away. On the following possession, Maybe got sacked for another loose ball, and Uchenna Nwosu took it for six.