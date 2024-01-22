Tom Brady has a message for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made history during Sunday's 27-24 playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone twice during the game, giving the Chiefs' star-studded duo the most touchdowns between a QB-receiver duo in NFL postseason history, per Bleacher Report.

Mahomes and Kelce now have 16 postseason touchdowns together, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's mark of 15. Brady issued a message of praise on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right,” Brady wrote.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among best players in NFL history?

Kelce is arguably the best tight end to ever play the game. Gronkowski is also in the conversation. Gronkowski was excellent during his career, and having a QB like Brady didn't hurt matters either. The same can be said for Kelce, who has superstar Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.

Mahomes is not in the GOAT debate as far as quarterbacks are concerned, at least not yet. He is only 28 years old and part of what made Brady such a legend was his longevity. If Mahomes can continue to perform at an elite level for years to come, then perhaps he will enter the GOAT conversation.

Regardless, it is difficult to argue against Mahomes' status as the best quarterback in the NFL right now. Despite enduring a down 2023 season, Mahomes still threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns. He did record a career-high 14 interceptions, however.

Mahomes probably won't win the MVP again this season after earning the award in 2022. But he is already a two-time MVP winner and champion. And Patrick Mahomes still has the opportunity to lead Kansas City to another Super Victory this season.

It goes without saying, but Mahomes is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. He's going to be remembered as a great quarterback without question. But do you think he can surpass Brady as the GOAT?