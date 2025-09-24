The 2025 NFL season is only three weeks in, but trade chatter is already swirling across the league. Each franchise has at least one player who could realistically be on the move, either because of contract situations, depth chart shifts, or locker room dynamics.

In Miami, that spotlight falls on Tyreek Hill. Despite recommitting to the Dolphins in the offseason, the superstar wideout has long been rumored as a possible trade candidate.

Hill’s ability to stretch defenses remains unmatched, but some believe his fit in Miami isn’t seamless alongside Tua Tagovailoa. If the right offer emerges, the Dolphins could at least listen.

Dan Graziano of ESPN addressed the speculation this week, noting that if the Dolphins entertained offers, Pittsburgh might be a team to watch.

“What’s your gauge on receivers, Dan? The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I’d be willing to bet they’d at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged. Curtis Samuel is also a healthy scratch in Buffalo despite making $7.4 million this season,” ESPN shared.

Graziano added, however, that Pittsburgh’s front office may actually lean toward bolstering their struggling defense rather than investing further in the offense.

The Steelers’ interest, even theoretical, speaks to the urgency surrounding their 2025 campaign. With Aaron Rodgers under center, the organization went all-in this offseason, upgrading its secondary with Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to complement T.J. Watt.

Yet through three weeks, the defense has not consistently delivered, putting added pressure on an offense still trying to find rhythm.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed those struggles following a narrow 21-14 win over New England. While his team forced five turnovers, the Patriots moved the ball with relative ease in critical moments.

“They had a really good plan,” Tomlin admitted. “We were somewhat limited with some of our schematics due to obvious circumstances. I expect us to continue to get better.”

The Steelers still surrendered 32 points in Week 1 and 31 in Week 2, raising questions about whether this roster can truly contend.

As Week 4 approaches with a matchup against the Vikings in Dublin, Pittsburgh sits at 2-1. But unless the defense steadies, rumors about splashy moves, including Hill, will persist.

For now, the safer bet is that the Steelers focus on fixing their identity on defense rather than swinging big on another offensive weapon.