The NFL season is only three weeks deep, but it is never too early for trade talk. Fans are always curious about the trade targets that their teams can add to the roster, but two teams need to be involved to make a deal happen, meaning fans' favorite teams are just as likely to offload somebody as they are to add. So here is one trade candidate that each NFL team may consider moving off of this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Trade candidate: Calais Campbell

Trey Benson could have been viewed as a trade candidate on the Arizona Cardinals before James Conner went down with an injury, but the team will count on him in a big way going forward now. The Cardinals are 2-1 and without many rentals on their roster, so they are unlikely to trade away players this season.

If things go south on their season, though, Calais Campbell is one player who could be moved. The veteran defensive tackle is respected around the league and can thrive in a number of different defensive schemes. He is also on an expiring contract.

Atlanta Falcons

Trade candidate: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is arguably the biggest name on the trading block. It was assumed he'd be moved during the offseason, considering the Atlanta Falcons promoted Michael Penix Jr. to the starting quarterback position quicker than anticipated. Cousins is signed to a four-year, $180 million deal that runs through 2027.

That big-money deal has been the biggest roadblock in getting a deal done, so for now, Cousins is stuck as the best backup signal caller in the league. Quarterback injuries are already piling up around the league, though, so a team may certainly come calling for Cousins' services at some point.

Carolina Panthers

Trade candidate: Derrick Brown

The Carolina Panthers haven't done much winning in recent years. They keep adding to the roster, but it hasn't been enough to become contenders. If the Panthers hit the reset button, the player with the most trade value is Derrick Brown. The defensive tackle is one of the best players at his position in football.

Chicago Bears

Trade candidate: Cole Kmet

The Chicago Bears have surrounded Caleb Williams with a surplus of weapons to ensure that he reaches his potential. It hasn't quite worked yet as Chicago has continuously fallen short in close games. It seems that at some point, Williams will put up big numbers, though, considering he has Rome Odunze, D.J. Moore, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland to throw to.

Loveland was the team's first-round pick this year, but he has done next to nothing to start the season. Trading Kmet and, therefore, sacrificing some tight-end depth, could allow Loveland the chance to reach his potential. That potential is him becoming one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys

Trade candidate: Miles Sanders

Nobody expected Javonte Williams to impress as much as he has in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. Williams thrived as a power back that was nearly impossible to take down early on in his career with the Denver Broncos, but injuries sapped him of his physical traits.

Williams is looking like he is back in a big way, so much so that Jaydon Blue has been a game-day inactive despite there being big expectations for the rookie coming into the year. If the Cowboys want to balance maximizing Williams in a resurgence of a season with getting the youngster involved, they may have to trade Miles Sanders.

Detroit Lions

Trade candidate: David Montgomery

The running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is one of the best the NFL has ever seen. The duo earned the nickname ‘Sonic and Knuckles' last season because Gibbs brings the speed and Montgomery provides the power that make the Detroit Lions' offensive attack elite.

The pairing combined for 32 touchdowns last season. There is no need to fix something that isn't broken, and Detroit's backfield is not only not broken, but it is still absolutely thriving. However, a Montgomery trade can't be completely ruled out because of one fact, that being that Gibbs was a first-round pick.

Running backs are rarely selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, and because Gibbs was, the Lions may want to use him more than they do rather than continue on with their by-committee philosophy. This is unlikely, but it can't be completely ruled out, especially if the injury bug bites the defense again like it did last year.

Green Bay Packers

Trade candidate: Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers have a surplus of receivers, and a consolidation trade could make sense. The team drafted Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jayden Reed will return from two surgeries at some point this year. Dontavyion Wicks currently has the most receptions on the team among receivers this season, but Romeo Doubs has more receiving yards. The team even drafted Savion Williams in Round 3.

That could make Christian Watson the odd man out. Watson had a fantastic rookie season, but he has struggled with injuries ever since. Watson is currently on the injured reserve while recovering from an ACL tear. Upon his return, the Packers may look to trade him. There are too many bodies for just one football to go around, especially with Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft demanding targets at the tight-end position as well.

Los Angeles Rams

Trade candidate: Kam Curl

The Los Angeles Rams are historically super active when it comes to making trades. However, they usually trade for talent rather than trade it away. Kam Curl is one player who could be a trade candidate, though, as some thought that he could have been on the move during the offseason.

Minnesota Vikings

Trade candidate: Jordan Addison

It is pretty unlikely that the Minnesota Vikings would trade Jordan Addison away. He has been uber-effective, especially as a touchdown scorer, over his first two seasons as a professional. Reports have also suggested that he has great chemistry with J.J. McCarthy.

However, there is a path to the Vikings growing tired of Addison's off-the-field issues. The receiver missed the first three games of the season because he was suspended after a DUI incident. Before that, he was caught going 140 miles per hour. Hopefully, the former first-rounder has his act together for good, but another screw-up could lead to the Vikings trading him.

New Orleans Saints

Trade candidate: Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints might be the worst team in the NFL, and running backs have short lifespans in football. The Saints should trade Alvin Kamara while he still has value because his production could fall off a cliff sooner rather than later. Interested teams would like what he brings to the table as a pass catcher.

New York Giants

Trade candidate: Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick and somebody who has led the league in passing yards before. His run as a consistent starter is over because Winston is just as likely to make a big mistake as he is to make a huge play. Even so, he is overqualified as a third-stringer, which is his current role with the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson is the bridge starter, but it will likely be Jaxson Dart, not Winston, who is eventually handed the reins to the offense. Teams with injuries at quarterback and in need of an offensive boost would likely call the Giants about a trade before any other team. Winston brings more than just a rocket arm, too. He also provides great leadership and joyful energy.

Philadelphia Eagles

Trade candidate: Azeez Ojulari

The Philadelphia Eagles lost tons of talent from their defense in the offseason. Notable departures include Darius Slay, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, James Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Isaiah Rodgers. The Eagles actually did a decent job of bringing in reinforcements, though.

They focused on adding edge-rushing talent, and now they have too many players at the position. Behind all of Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Za'Darius Smith on the depth chart is Azeez Ojulari. The outside linebacker very well could be moved in a trade, and the same could be said about Ogbo Okoronkwo.

San Francisco 49ers

Trade candidate: Jauan Jennings

The San Francisco 49ers saw the departures of a ton of players in the offseason. So much so that they ended up with the biggest spending deficit ever. It seemed like Jauan Jennings would be one such departure because the receiver requested a trade and never received a new contract.

Jennings is playing, but considering he only got a few million in incentives added to his contract, rather than a big extension, it is still possible that he will be moved at some point this year.

Seattle Seahawks

Trade candidate: Kenneth Walker

Like the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks have a pretty great running back duo. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are splitting carries, and the team may have to decide between one or the other eventually. Charbonnet has particularly thrived when Walker has been sidelined with injuries. His production would likely jump tenfold if Walker were traded.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade candidate: Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at full health, have the best receiving corps in football. Mike Evans has gone for 1,000 yards receiving every season of his career, and Chris Godwin was leading the NFL in receptions before hurting his ankle last year. The team also has recent draftees in Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, both of whom have shown flashes of stardom already.

Godwin hasn't returned to action yet, but he is nearing a return. Considering how well Egbuka is playing, the Buccaneers might be better served keeping him in the starting lineup and trading Godwin for a piece elsewhere. The Buccaneers are struggling through a lot of injuries, so to keep their season afloat, they might need help outside of the receiver position. Godwin would surely net a solid return in trade. Evans suffering a Week 3 injury might prevent a Godwin trade from ever become reality, though.

Washington Commanders

Trade candidate: Josh Johnson

The Washington Commanders already traded Brian Robinson Jr. That ended up being a mistake because Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon, and Washington is now fully reliant on seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. If the team were to trade somebody else, Josh Johnson fits the bill as a trade candidate. Johnson is the ultimate journeyman, having had 22 different NFL stints over his career. He can learn a new playbook quicker than arguably anybody else in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens

Trade candidate: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews was long one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He looks like a shell of his former self, and a change of scenery could do him good. Andrews seemingly hasn't mentally recovered from his Divisional Round fumble and 2-point conversion drop. He only has two catches for seven yards through two games this season.

It is time for the Ravens to cut their losses and move on from a franchise legend. They have a great backup tight end in Isaiah Likely who should be returning from injury soon.

Buffalo Bills

Trade candidate: A.J. Epenesa

A.J. Epenesa was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills back in 2020, but he has been limited to backup duty for nearly the entirety of his career. With his contract coming to an end after this season, there is a chance that the Bills would look to trade him. More likely, though, Buffalo will be trade buyers as they've been the best team in the NFL so far this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Trade candidate: Noah Fant

Trey Hendrickson finally agreed to a contract extension after months of being a trade candidate, so he is no longer likely to be moved. In fact, there aren't many trade candidates on the Cincinnati Bengals roster because they are more likely to trade for a player than trade one away.

That is because Joe Burrow is hurt, and Jake Browning struggled in relief duties at the quarterback position. If somebody were to be traded, it might be Noah Fant. He is third on the depth chart at the tight-end position and lost a costly fumble against the Vikings.

Cleveland Browns

Trade candidate: Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett was responsible for one of the biggest trade requests in NFL history during the offseason, but when the Cleveland Browns offered him a record-breaking contract, he had no choice but to recommit himself to the team. However, Garrett agreed to his contract extension under the assumption that the Browns would find a quarterback and be in a winning position soon.

The team is 1-2 largely because the offense has been bad, and frustrations are already building. Plus, there doesn't seem to be a clear answer at quarterback. Joe Flacco is currently starting under center, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders still seem a ways away in their development.

Considering Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL, any team would love to have him if he again desired a trade. This is a possibility because Garrett's original trade request came not because he wanted a new contract but because he wanted to compete for Super Bowls. If Garrett hit the trading block again, acquiring him would surely require an arm and a leg.

Denver Broncos

Trade candidate: Adam Trautman

Evan Engram was signed to be Sean Payton's ‘Joker' at the tight end position. Instead, Engram has been limited to playing just 38% of the Denver Broncos' offensive snaps. Adam Trautman has played much more. Trading him would force the Broncos to properly utilize Engram.

Houston Texans

Trade candidate: Dameon Pierce

With Joe Mixon nearing a return from the injured reserve, the Houston Texans will arguably have too much running back depth. Nick Chubb isn't the player he once was, but he has had some good moments to start the season. Woody Marks is a rookie that they have a lot of confidence in, and Dare Ogunbowale is a solid depth piece. That likely leaves Dameon Pierce as the odd man out and the most likely player on the roster to be traded.

Indianapolis Colts

Trade candidate: Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have seemingly given up on Anthony Richardson. The Florida product was drafted fourth overall as recently as 2023, but he has struggled with injuries and accuracy issues over his first two seasons. He then lost a quarterback competition against former draft bust Daniel Jones.

The Colts have been effective with Jones under center. Quarterbacks rarely get benched and come back to have an effective career with the team that benched them, so it seems inevitable that Richardson will be traded at some point. He has certainly looked like a draft bust thus far, but his physical traits are worth a gamble for a team looking for a reclamation project.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade candidate: Dawuane Smoot

Dawuane Smooth has played all but one season since 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has always played as a rotational defensive lineman for the team, but he could offer a little bit more for a front seven-needy program.

Kansas City Chiefs

Trade candidate: Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco burst onto the scene as a rookie on an always elite Kansas City Chiefs' offense. Patrick Mahomes' unit hasn't been as dominant recently, and Pacheco is partly to blame. The running back has struggled with injuries and inefficiency over the last two seasons. Perhaps a change of scenery could make sense, although the Chiefs would need to find a suitable replacement.

Las Vegas Raiders

Trade candidate: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders right before the start of the season. The team declined that request, but his trade value is at an all-time high. Meyers was long looked at as a WR2 or WR3, but he has thrived as the top wide receiver in Las Vegas for the last year and change. If a team blows them away with a trade offer, the Raiders may just have to agree to deal Meyers.

Los Angeles Chargers

Trade candidate: Scott Matlock

There isn't a clear trade candidate on the Los Angeles Chargers' roster. If the team enters a sellers mode, though, Scott Matlock could serve as a double whammy for trading teams. Matlock plays both fullback and along the defensive line. Matlock's versatility could be coveted in the trade market, although a deal involving him seems unlikely.

Miami Dolphins

Trade candidate: Tyreek Hill

Another player who previously requested a trade that never came to fruition, Tyreek Hill, is far from washed up. Maybe the best deep-ball receiver in NFL history, Hill still doesn't seem all that happy with the Miami Dolphins despite the fact that he has recommitted himself to the team.

A trade involving Hill shouldn't be written off yet. Hill is still one of the best receivers in the league, and he'd likely receive a boost from playing for a team that doesn't employ Tua Tagovailoa.

New England Patriots

Trade candidate: Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger spent each of his first five seasons starting at safety for the New England Patriots. Now he sits behind Craig Woodson on the depth chart. Dugger is still a starting-caliber player, and now that he is less of a necessity in New England, the Patriots very well could trade him.

New York Jets

Trade candidate: Breece Hall

Reports have suggested that the New York Jets don't view Breece Hall as their long-term running back. The team believes in Braelon Allen, and it could result in New York trading Hall. After all, they wouldn't want to lose him for nothing at season's end when he becomes a free agent.

The Jets will likely be sellers and not buyers this year. They aren't expected to be very good, and Hall holds tons of trade value because he is still just 24 years old and one of the league's premier pass-catching backs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade candidate: Darnell Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a surplus of tight ends. Pat Freiermuth has been the embodiment of consistency with the team, and they traded for Jonnu Smith in the offseason while he was fresh off a career year. Because of that, there aren't many snaps available for Darnell Washington.

The two-time College Football Playoff national champion has looked like a draft bust, regardless, so a trade that gives him a fresh start makes sense. Washington is 6-foot-7 and a physical freak, so he could still turn his career around elsewhere.

Tennessee Titans

Trade candidate: L'Jarius Sneed

The Tennessee Titans had L'Jarius Sneed on a pitch count in their first game of the season, and the cornerback showed frustration about being benched for the second half of that game. If frustrations boil over, Sneed would be a great trade candidate. Sneed won two Super Bowls during his time with the Chiefs, and that postseason experience would be valued around the league.