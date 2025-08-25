NFL training camps and preseason are proving grounds where potential meets pressure. The Atlanta Falcons are learning just how tough the cutdown process can be. With the 53-man roster deadline looming, Atlanta has already started making difficult choices. A few names released so far have turned heads. For a team banking on youth and a new franchise quarterback to lead them forward, some of these roster cuts highlight both the challenges of rebuilding and the urgency to compete now.

Falcons growing pains

The Falcons finished their 2025 preseason with a winless 0-3 record. They dropped games against the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Dallas Cowboys. Following the final preseason matchup, the Falcons moved quickly to trim down the roster. They released 12 players and placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr and veteran Kirk Cousins did not see any action. Meanwhile, backup Easton Stick handled preseason reps under center.

Penix, the sophomore first-rounder tasked with leading the franchise, will enter the season as QB1. Atlanta has leaned heavily on its established playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts to ease his transition. At the same time, general manager Terry Fontenot also invested draft capital into bolstering the defense.

This blend of youth and proven talent presents both opportunities and growing pains. Whether this roster is on the verge of a genuine rebuild or just looking for a spark remains to be seen. One thing is certain, the Falcons are shaping their team around Penix’s ability to trust the pieces around him. That vision has already led to tough calls in roster management with a few surprise cuts grabbing headlines.

Here is a look at the Atlanta Falcons' surprise preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

Morgan Fox: the veteran casualty

Perhaps the most surprising cut so far was defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Signed as part of the Falcons’ first wave of free-agent additions, Fox’s release raised eyebrows given his experience and versatility. With 120 career games over eight NFL seasons, he was widely expected to provide stability and depth for a defense in transition.

Preseason usage, however, told the story. Unlike other veterans who were rested, Fox played in all three games and managed just four tackles, one for a loss. The Falcons’ coaching staff clearly felt that younger, more dynamic options gave them a better chance to develop a long-term identity along the defensive front.

Sure, Fox’s release wasn’t shocking to insiders who followed camp rotations. Still, it was easily the least-expected move among Atlanta’s opening round of cuts. His departure leaves a noticeable gap in veteran presence on the defensive line. It's one that the team will have to fill with unproven talent.

Jesse Matthews: wide receiver depth takes a hit

Another notable name cut from the roster was wide receiver Jesse Matthews. On the surface, the decision seems puzzling. Atlanta’s receiving corps is already a concern. There are depth issues looming behind London. Moving on from Matthews, who had shown flashes during training camp, suggests the Falcons either weren’t convinced of his ceiling or are confident in other internal options to step up.

The release stings more when considering how much Penix will need reliable secondary options in the passing game. Yes, Pitts and Robinson can shoulder much of the load as hybrid playmakers. However, the Falcons still need complementary receivers to stretch defenses and prevent opponents from keying in on London. Matthews’ cut underscores the thin margin of error the team is working with in building out its offensive depth chart. If injuries pile up at wideout, this move could come back to haunt them.

Ronnie Perkins: the edge rusher gamble

Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins also found himself among Atlanta’s preseason cuts. It's a move that has raised questions given the turnover along the defensive line. With the Falcons still trying to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, letting go of a young pass rusher like Perkins feels like a calculated gamble.

Note that Perkins flashed in spurts during camp. He may not have shown enough consistency to earn a roster spot, though. Despite that, his skill set at a premium position made his release notable. The Falcons are clearly betting on other players to step into rotational roles.

However, cutting ties with Perkins leaves them with less margin for error on the edge. In a division where rushing the passer against quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Bryce Young will be critical, the decision could either prove savvy or expose a lingering weakness.

Falcons' roster decisions signal a new era

The Falcons’ early roster cuts highlight the franchise’s willingness to make bold, unexpected moves as they shape the team around Michael Penix Jr. and its youthful core. Sure, veterans like Morgan Fox were let go to pave the way for younger talent. Depth pieces like Jesse Matthews and Ronnie Perkins were casualties of tough competition. Still, these decisions reflect a broader philosophy: prioritize development, upside, and fit over name recognition.

The NFL is a league of thin margins. Atlanta may find itself second-guessing some of these moves if injuries hit or if the young replacements fail to perform under the bright lights.

For now, though, the message is clear: the Falcons are committed to a new direction. No roster spot is guaranteed, not even for those who seemed safe a month ago. As Week 1 approaches, the scrutiny will only intensify, and Atlanta’s surprise cuts may prove pivotal in determining whether this team can rise up or stumble early in the season.