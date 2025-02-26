The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and they might end up losing one of their top offensive linemen, Trey Smith, in free agency. The Chicago Bears, who desperately need offensive line help, lurk as a top suitor for Smith if he doesn't return to the Chiefs, but Kansas City's general manager, Brett Veach, offered an update on the star guard that will surely irritate the Bears and their fans.

Smith was one of the gems of the 2021 NFL Draft, as he was snatched by the Chiefs in the sixth round, only to become a starter on day one for his new team. The result has seen Smith become one the top guards in the NFL, as he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024. The Bears are known to be interested in Smith, but Veach revealed that he's confident K.C. will be able to find a way to keep him in town.

“Chiefs GM Brett Veach says he’s ‘pretty optimistic' KC can keep Trey Smith, added ‘we've already had some good dialogue with him' and his agency, CAA,” Kevin Patra of NFL.com shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Chiefs, Brett Veach hoping to keep Trey Smith away from the Bears

Smith is set to be one of the top free agents in the league if he hits the open market, and he is in line for a massive payday, regardless of whether that money comes from the Chiefs or another team like the Bears. Chicago could certainly throw more money at Smith, but he may like the good thing he's got going with Kansas City and opt to stick with them.

It's going to be easier said than done, as the Chiefs only have around $7.9 million in cap space currently, but where there's a will, there's a way. Veach and company will surely create some more cap space before free agency gets underway, and once that happens, they will look to do everything they can to bring Smith back to town on a long-term deal.