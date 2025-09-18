The Arizona Cardinals will battle the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 3 battle at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Cardinals barely escaped with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Conversely, the Niners defeated the New Orleans Saints, with the defense making a game-winning play to hold serve.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, which makes any Cardinals vs. 49ers bold predictions even more difficult. Yet, these Week 3 predictions will take into account what is likely to happen, given the teams' history and who is likely to play.

San Francisco is currently the 2.5-point favorite to beat Arizona, according to FanDuel. Amazingly, both teams are 2-0 and are enduring many challenges. The Cardinals impressed with a road win over the Saints before clipping the Panthers. The Niners survived the Seattle Seahawks and the Saints. Who will survive this game?

Brock Purdy has a chance to play this weekend. However, these Cardinals vs. 49ers bold predictions will go with the current information available, and who is likely to play. The NFC West is hotter than ever, and the Cards and Niners will battle it out. Here are three things that could very well happen this weekend.

Ricky Pearsall breaks out

Ricky Pearsall has been solid this season, filling in for an injured Brandon Aiyuk. After opening the season with four receptions for 108 yards, he added four for 56 yards last weekend. However, he has yet to score a touchdown. This weekend, he could very well get his first score and many more.

Pearsall already has experience torching the Cards. Last season, he had six receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in his one game against the Cardinals. Of course, that is a small sample size, because he was unable to suit up for the first game because he was recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered before the season began. But the sample size has also shown some sparks. Moreover, Pearsall had a game where he absolutely went off last season, catching eight passes for 141 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Pearsall is the top receiver in San Francisco until Aiyuk returns. Although Jauan Jennings is around, he is dealing with two injuries. Likewise, George Kittle is out until at least Week 6. That means it's up to Pearsall to take charge, and he could possibly exceed 100 yards and score a touchdown or two this weekend.

Kyler Murray runs all over the Niners

Kyler Murray has endured some injuries this season and played through them. Regardless, he is 2-0 and has led his team to a good start. Murray is very familiar with the Niners and has had some success against them. Notably, he went 2-0 against them last season and even had his best career performances, both on the ground and through the air. In this case, it will be on the ground.

Murray ran for a career-high 83 yards last season in a 24-23 comeback win against San Francisco. While the Niners know he can run, and that he may run, they still have struggled to stop him. The San Francisco defense has struggled throughout the years to contain Murray and other mobile quarterbacks. Part of this is because of the aggressive nature of the pass rush, and mobile quarterbacks exploit this. Expect Murray to do this again, as he finds ways to move the chains successfully against an aggressive defense.

Mac Jones leads a game-winning drive

Even with all that, the Cards still might struggle. Yes, there will be drives where they find success against the Niners. But Robert Saleh will adjust, and the defense will make the plays it needs to make, as it did over the past two weeks. Specifically, Nick Bosa will be there and will find a way to contain Murray when it matters the most. This time, it will be Mac Jones who leads the game-winning drive.

Many believe the 49ers' success is a mirage. But the underlying facts show a team that has found a way to win due to great depth. Jones has not always had a good career since he was drafted. However, he has adapted to a new role. When Purdy suffered an injury that would keep him out for at least a game or two, it meant Jones needed to take over. While he made one critical mistake against the Saints, Jones redeemed himself and delivered when the Niners needed him.

This game may likely go down to the wire. If that happens, it will require Jones to move the chains. Jones will lock in with Pearsall, Jennings, and, of course, Christian McCaffrey. Under coach Kyle Shanahan's leadership, Jones will find a way to get past a tough Arizona defense and lead the team down the field to set up a game-winning field goal by Eddy Piñiero.