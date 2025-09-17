The San Francisco 49ers were without Brock Purdy for Week 2 as he deals with a toe and shoulder injury. Mac Jones started in place of him against the New Orleans Saints and completed 26 of his 39 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Their next matchup will be against the Arizona Cardinals, and there's a chance that Purdy could play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Brock Purdy ‘has a chance' to play Sunday, per HC Kyle Shanahan,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Purdy was limited in practice, and the fact that he was able to step on the field should be good news for the 49ers.

Before their matchup against the Saints, there were reports that Purdy could possibly return sooner rather than later.

“49ers are not optimistic Brock Purdy will return from his turf toe injury for a Week 3 matchup vs. Arizona, but it's not out of the question and he has improved,” Schefter wrote on X.

The 49ers are undefeated, and though their wins haven't been perfect, they're getting them however they come. The one thing that has doomed the 49ers this season is injuries on both sides. The offense has taken some hits in the wide receiver room and has had to rely on Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall to make plays. Christian McCaffrey has also been relied on heavily, and he's doing it in both the running and passing game.

The 49ers are still waiting for Brandon Aiyuk to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered last season, and it's uncertain when he will return during the season. George Kittle will also be out for a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As of now, the one hope is that Purdy can come back and give the offense the boost that it needs.