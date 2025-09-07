The Arizona Cardinals are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and they have a big surprise that was added to the injury report hours before the game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Cardinals are adding QB Kyler Murray to the injury report this morning due to an illness, but he’ll have no game-status designation and he will start vs. the Saints,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It doesn't seem like the illness is anything serious, which is good news for the Cardinals. On the other hand, if Murray doesn't look like his normal self, it'll probably be because he's not feeling well.

Offensively, their success runs through Murray, and his ability to use his arms and legs to make plays is big for them. Before Week 1, Murray was asked if he thought about what success looks like for the team on that side of the ball.

“Honestly, (I’m) just trying to go out there and execute,” Murray said via Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated. “I'm not really trying to envision how many passing yards I'm going to have, rushing yards and all that stuff. I'm just trying to go out there and execute. What it looks like at the end of the game, all that really matters is the win. That's the focus.”

Murray has some weapons to work with on offense, and one that many will be excited about is Marvin Harrison Jr., who is going into his second season in the league. Trey McBride also should be key for Murray and the offense, and he's expected to have a good season as well.

The Cardinals haven't had much success over the past few years, and the hope is that they can figure it out this season.