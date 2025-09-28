With New York Giants fans excited to see Jaxson Dart make his debut start, now it appears superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a serious knee injury that could end his season. Before entering halftime, Nabers had to be carted off the field.

The 22-year-old wideout suffered the injury after Dart threw him the ball. It appeared Nabers may have hurt his knee while jumping up for the catch. He immediately grabbed his knee after the play, and the cart was eventually brought out to take him to the locker room, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

How Malik Nabers got hurt: pic.twitter.com/XkQWqb7L8G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nabers was soon ruled out, and the bad news immediately hit moments later. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter are reporting the injury is believed to be a torn ACL.

Article Continues Below

Before suffering the knee injury, Malik Nabers recorded just two receptions for 20 yards. He led the Giants in both categories, as the Chargers have done an excellent job at stopping the passing attack.

Malik Nabers was dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to the Chargers game. This was Nabers' first time having Dart as his starting quarterback. The two are still building chemistry, as the one-time Pro Bowl wide receiver played the Giants' first three games with Russell Wilson under center. So far this season, Nabers has recorded 18 receptions, 271 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Giants entered halftime with a 13-3 lead over the Chargers, but LA has since made it 13-10. Dart is also dealing with some injury concerns in the game, with Russell Wilson having to enter at one point. No matter how this game ends, it's going to be sullied by the Nabers injury news.