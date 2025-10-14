Following the Miami Dolphins’ 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, head coach Mike McDaniel opened up about his postgame conversations with team owner Stephen Ross.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Alain Poupart, McDaniel described the tone of those discussions as focused on accountability and finding solutions rather than frustration or blame.

“After the game, the main thing is that he's experiencing the loss like all of us,” McDaniel said. “And you know, I think it's a fourth loss this season that we've had that in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, we had a different outcome available to us, let's just say. And then, the focus on what we need to do as a team to try to correct this. And each time that you have situations like that where you're disappointed, the best way to do something about it is focus on Cleveland. So that's what we talked about. That was the extent of it.”

The Dolphins have now dropped to 1-5 on the season, marking their second consecutive defeat after a narrow Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Miami’s inability to close out close games has been a recurring theme this year, increasing pressure on McDaniel in his fourth season as head coach.

Mike McDaniel faces rising pressure as Dolphins falter late against Chargers

Against the Chargers, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled to find consistency against a defense that forced multiple turnovers. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 205 yards, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions. Tagovailoa finished with a 51.9 quarterback rating and a 54.8 passer rating as the Dolphins’ passing attack faltered in key moments.

Article Continues Below

Running back De’Von Achane, now in his third NFL season, continued to be one of Miami’s few offensive bright spots. The explosive back rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns, including several key runs that helped the Dolphins take a late lead. He also contributed 22 receiving yards on four catches from six targets, once again showcasing his versatility as a reliable weapon out of the backfield.

Tight end Darren Waller added two receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown that put Miami ahead in the final minute of regulation. However, the Chargers responded quickly, sealing the Dolphins’ fifth loss of the season and handing them another late-game heartbreak.

McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins in 2022, faces mounting scrutiny as Miami continues to struggle in close contests. Each of the team’s four most recent losses has come down to the final minutes, exposing issues in execution and situational management.

As Miami turns its attention to the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (1-5) on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Hard Rock Stadium, McDaniel emphasized maintaining focus on improvement rather than dwelling on past mistakes.

The Dolphins will aim to snap their losing streak and regain momentum before the midseason mark. Kickoff between Miami and Cleveland is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.