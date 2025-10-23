The Atlanta Falcons feel like a team stuck in the middle. Atlanta is 3-3 after losing 20-10 against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball, but one costly mistake really hurt them in Week 7.

Falcons OC Zac Robinson explained the one play that still makes him “sick” when looking back at Sunday's loss.

That play was a crucial fourth-down attempt during the fourth quarter. Atlanta lined up in shotgun formation and dialed up a quick pass to Drake London.

49ers cornerback Chase Lucas quickly reacted and broke up the pass, resulting a disastrous turnover on downs.

“Of course, looking back I’m thinking, ‘Should we just have given the ball to [Tyler Allgeier] there?’ Those are things you wear yourself out about,” Robinson said, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall. “As a play-caller, you’re sick about those moments. You go home tormented, ‘What could you have done to possibly convert those?’”

Falcons fans also criticized Robinson's decision because the team's best player, running back Bijan Robinson, wasn't even on the field.

Hopefully Atlanta takes that feedback to heart and comes prepared with a better plan this weekend.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.'s injury status ahead of Week 8

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the health of Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. heading into Week 8.

Penix picked up a bone bruise during Sunday's loss against the 49ers. The good news is that Penix's injury does not appear to be too serious.

“He might be limited a little bit in practice this week….but full expectation is that Penix will be good to go on Sunday against the Dolphins,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Tuesday.

However, the young quarterback's remained limited in practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Even if Penix is expected to battle through that injury, Falcons fans can be forgiven for being a little worried.

Falcons fans hoped Penix would take a leap forward during his sophomore season. He's played well, but is far from a difference maker. In fact, he only has 1,409 passing yards and five touchdowns through six games.

It will be fascinating to see how Penix's injury impacts his play in Week 8.

Falcons vs. Dolphins kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.