The NFL has undergone many rule changes over the past few seasons. One of the more popular ones among players is the fact that they are allowed to switch their jersey numbers without jumping through as many hoops as they used to. However, former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce thinks that the change does not serve linemen around the league.

Kelce spent the entirety of his career wearing No. 62 with the Eagles. The future Hall-of-Famer won a Super Bowl in 2018 with that number and never deviated. However, he did not have as much freedom to change his number, even if he had wanted to. He pointed out that the fact the NFL restricts offensive linemen to No. 50-70 works against the group of players and their desires.

Kelce said as much when talking to his brother about it on the New Heights podcast.

"That's fat-phobia. That's fat shaming. Only offensive linemen can wear these 50-70? That's bullsh*t." Jason Kelce did not hold back on new number rules in the NFL 🗣 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/xS9LncDqDE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2025

“I f***ing hate that the NFL changed the rule for defensive linemen,” Kelce said. “I used to love these iconic numbers that defensive ends used to wear, linebackers used to wear. Now I see a D-end and he's wearing No. 1 or No. 11. I'm like ‘f*** off.' Wear No. f***ing 98 or something like that…. On offense you still have ineligible numbers. That's kinda fat-shaming. Now that's fat-phobia. Just offensive linemen are restricted to wearing these f***ing 50 to 70? That's bulls**t.”

Kelce may have a point, but the NFL has not said anything about revisiting the rule change in the future. For now, it looks like defensive players get to enjoy flexibility with their jerseys while offensive linemen have to fit certain criteria. Luckily for Kelce, the Eagles' line continues to steal the show.

Philadelphia used the “Tush Push” to start their comeback against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Despite fans around the world saying that the play is bad for the sport, the Eagles have not wavered. Kelce's former teammates may not get to choose their jersey numbers with total freedom, but they play a key role in their team's success on a weekly basis.