The Philadelphia Eagles have mastered the Tush Push, but other teams are starting to notice that they may be getting away with some false starts during the play. That's what happened against the Los Angeles Rams, where a video shows the Eagles moving before the play, and then scoring later on in the drive.

It appears there was a missed false start on an Eagles tush push. Soon after, they scored a touchdown… On a tush push! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/5iozl3TKXn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

That led to Rams head coach Sean McVay talking to the refs after the drive, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Sean McVay just had a discussion with referee Brad Rogers on the Rams’ sideline. Had to be about the lack of flags for false starts on the tush pushes on that last drive. Rogers then went to the Eagles’ sideline to have a chat with Nick Sirianni,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Not only was McVay frustrated about the lack of calls, but fans on social media had a lot to say about the Tush Push as well.

“Every ass push needs to come with an automatic review because wtf,” one user wrote.

“The league is basically letting the Eagles cheat,” a second user wrote.

“The refs seem to turn an eye to offsides or false start when the Eagles run this,” a third user wrote.

This may cause the refs to look more into the play, and the hope is that they can catch the false starts that are happening. Outside of the false starts, the play itself caused a lot of uproar during the offseason, as the league had a meeting to see if they would ban it. In the end, the vote allowed the play to stay for this season, and it's not certain if they will revisit it after this season.

For now, the Eagles will continue to use the play, which they've been very successful with over the past few years.