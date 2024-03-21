Texas football features several promising NFL Draft prospects, but the spotlight is primarily on their pair of wide receivers, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, who are both projected to be first-round picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Both wide receivers impressed at the Texas Pro Day, receiving 50-plus yards down the field from fellow Longhorn and Texas star quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

Quinn Ewers on the money to AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy 50+ yards down the field at the Texas Pro Day.

The case for Xavier Worthy

Fans of all 32 teams have been begging for their favorite team to draft Worthy after he broke the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. His knack for making plays after the catch and stretching the defense vertically is a coveted trait that many teams are eager to add to their rosters this offseason.

Worthy's impressive performance at the combine extended beyond breaking the 40-yard dash record, as he also excelled in the vertical leap (41.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-11).

“Xavier Worthy was in the first-round mix before he ran 4.21,“ said ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. “We thought he’d run in the 4.3s. He ran 4.21 which is amazing. He’s still running … I think he deserves to be in that discussion, I’d say 15-25 range. I thought 25-32, maybe it’ll bump him into the mid to late first-round instead of a late one, early to mid-two.”

Kiper acknowledged the hand injury Xavier Worthy endured two seasons ago, highlighting that Worthy played through it without complaints.

Despite the injury, Worthy showed improvement in that aspect the following year said who Kiper described Worthy as a player who excels in open spaces, capable of making plays down the field. He emphasized Worthy's speed, big-play ability, dangerousness after catching the ball, and his ability to leave defenders trailing behind him.

During his freshman year at Texas, Worthy made a notable impact with a 39% dominator rating, amassing 981 receiving yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

Due to his lighter weight at 165 pounds, there are concerns that Worthy could face challenges against the physical defenses of the NFL.

Adonai Mitchell's chances

If not for Xavier Worthy's standout performance, Mitchell would have been the standout among the wide receiver performances at the combine. Mitchell impressed with a 4.34 40-yard dash time and showcased exceptional athleticism at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.

Mitchell's appeal lies in his impressive athleticism, especially considering his size as a bigger receiver. Among receivers who are at least 6-2 and 205 pounds, only two others have clocked a time of 4.35 or faster in the 40-yard dash, with D.K. Metcalf being the most recent.

Kiper Jr. believes that Mitchell's performance at the NFL Combine will elevate his draft stock and solidify his status as a first-round prospect.

Adonai Mitchell's performance in Indianapolis seems to have solidified his position as a mid- to late-Round 1 NFL draft pick.

In a recent Mock Draft by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Mitchell was projected to be selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 24th overall pick while he put Worthy as pick 32 with the Kansas City Chiefs.