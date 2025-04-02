The NFL Owners' Meetings are winding down and some significant rule changes have already been approved. The chain gang is a thing of the past, touchbacks are coming out further, and expedited replay can help with flags. But one thing that has not been approved is a Tush Push ban, as the vote has been tabled. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Tush Push will be banned because Roger Goodell can drum up the votes.

There are 16 votes that they’ve got. 16 teams willing to overturn the Tush Push and have it banned,” Schefter says, referencing the vote totals before the tabling. “The league needs 24 votes, and Roger Goodell is a master at getting the votes he needs for the issues he wants. In this particular case, they couldn’t get to 24 votes at the league meeting in Palm Beach, but rest assured, they are going to be working to get those 24 votes before the May meeting in Minneapolis. I believe ultimately they will get them.”

The Packers brought the Tush Push ban to the table, citing player safety despite a lack of injuries on the play. Last year, votes were never cast in regards to the ban. Now, Goodell may have the push to ban the play.

The Tush Push may never be seen again

If the Tush Push ban does go into place, it will have made a significant impact on this era of the NFL. The Eagles used it to incredible success, winning the Super Bowl back in February. That is not the only reason Philly won the title but it made their red-zone offense nearly unstoppable.

Other teams succeeded with the Tush Push. The Bills used it in a different way than the Eagles did, letting Josh Allen pick a lane and then shoving him forward. Tight end Mark Andrews slid in to take the snap for the Ravens, as they were concerned about getting Lamar Jackson hurt. Now, teams will have to find a new way to get an advantage on quarterback sneaks.

The Eagles should not be impacted by the Tush Push as much as many fans make it out to be. They still have a dominant offensive line, a great offensive line coach, and a strong quarterback. However the rule is written, Nick Sirianni should find a way to get Jalen Hurts plenty of first downs and touchdowns.

The Tush Push ban will come up again in May.