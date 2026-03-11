After claiming he would be “pulling up” to confront Logan Paul in WWE after exiting their boxing match, former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell may have revealed when he might do so.

In a response to Wrestle Ops' post about him confronting Paul in WWE, Bell simply wrote, “WrestleMania 42,” with fire and eyes emojis.

WrestleMania 42 🔥👀 https://t.co/sdgNK3AQru — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

So, could Bell be heading to Las Vegas? It appears Bell might be planning on it. Fans only have to wait about a month before finding out. WrestleMania 42 takes place from Apr. 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Will Le'Veon Bell show up at WWE WrestleMania 42 to confront Logan Paul?

Bell appears dead-set on confronting Paul in WWE after the former United States Champion ducked out of their planned boxing match.

The two had seemingly come to terms on a fight. Bell met all of Paul's requirements, including the $1 million wager in escrow and being willing to fly to his gym for it.

However, Paul poured cold water on the potential match on Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026. He claimed that WWE would not let him fight outside of the promotion.

One day after making the announcement, Paul returned to WWE. He is part of The Vision, a stable that also consists of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory. Additionally, Paul Heyman serves as the “Oracle” of the faction.

Shortly after Paul exited the fight, Bell claimed he was going to be “pulling up” to WWE. Perhaps this will lead to a match between them.

Paul is currently feuding with another former NFL player, Tom Brady, before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Brady called his athleticism and WWE “cute,” which may lead to him coming to WWE as well. Perhaps a group of former NFL players will confront Paul in the squared circle.