The Cleveland Browns decided to end the Kevin Stefanski era this offseason after the team stumbled to a 5-12 record despite playing in the eminently mediocre AFC North. The organization was looking for a new leader who could spark a change in Cleveland. And after an extensive search, the Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach.

The longtime offensive coordinator isn’t the most inspiring hire of the cycle. But, he has had success as an OC, leading Jameis Winson and the Bucs, as well as Lamar Jackson’s Ravens to top-three overall offenses. He brings decades of NFL experience to the role.

But Emmanuel Acho is unimpressed. And he wasn’t shy about sharing a terrible take on the Speakeasy podcast. “How is Todd Monken going to command that locker room? … And also, if I’m Shedeur Sanders or anybody in that locker room, why am I listening to Todd Monken? What have you won on an NFL level as a head coach? You’re not even a head coach at an NFL level.”

Shedeur Sanders should probably embrace Browns HC Todd Monken

Acho is not alone in his frustration with Cleveland’s decision to hire the 59-year-old veteran coordinator. Fans had a lukewarm response to Monken. And Browns players might have preferred to see Jim Schwartz get the job.

But Acho is providing the worst possible advice anyone could conceivably give Sanders at this point in his career. The fifth-round pick showed some flashes in his rookie season. Overall he threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight starts, completing 56.6 percent of his passes.

GM Andrew Berry won't commit to Sanders as the starter moving forward. But he's likely done enough to earn a shot at the QB1 job in 2026. However, dismissing his new head coach out of hand is probably a bad route to take. Particularly considering the offensive success Monken has had throughout his career.

“As an offensive coordinator you can say Lamar Jackson had an MVP season under Todd Monken,” Acho acknowledged. “Stetson Bennett won two National Championships in Georgia under Todd Monken. But as a head coach? No. Nothing about Todd Monken as a head man gets me excited,” Acho insisted.

“So, I don’t even have expectations for Shedeur under Todd Monken because I believe any expectations I would have, he would not meet.”