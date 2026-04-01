After opting out of participating in the NFL Combine, former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza showed off his skills at his Pro Day on April 1. After putting on a strong showing in front of numerous scouts, Mendoza revealed his mindset for how he attacked his Pro Day.

While sitting down with Louis Riddick of SportsCenter after his Pro Day, Mendoza claimed that his goal is to be NFL-ready by September. He wants to be at his best by the time the 2026-27 campaign begins, instead of being the best quarterback in early April, preparing for the draft.

“My goal is to be the best quarterback in September, the start of the season, rather than being the best quarterback today, April 1st, for the Pro Day,” said Mendoza. “Pro Day's great. Wanna showcase my guys. But all my focus is on September… So, no matter what team I go to, I can apply those and work on the field with them and watch film about those concepts so I can get a head start Day 1.”

"My goal is to be the best quarterback in September, the start of the season, rather than being the best quarterback today April 1st for the Pro Day." —Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza on his mindset for Pro Day 🏈 pic.twitter.com/z2wHxkUEmp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2026

Ferando Mendoza, who is 22 years old, is projected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. He could be selected as early as the first pick overall by the Las Vegas Raiders once the draft begins on Thursday, April 23.

Mendoza is coming off a highly successful season with the Indiana Hoosiers. Not only did he help lead the program to its first-ever college football national championship, but he was also given the Heisman Trophy for his efforts in the 2025-26 campaign.

He ended last season with 3,535 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns (led FBS) while completing 72.0% of his pass attempts. Mendoza also managed to record an additional 276 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.