The NFL is bravely stepping into the 21st century, embracing technology that could make the league’s chain gang a thing of the past. Really, the chain gang already is a thing of the past as the method of measuring down and distance with two sticks connected by a chain was first introduced in the 1890s. However, the antiquated system is still in use 130 years later.

But a big change is on the horizon for the NFL as the league announced it will implement an electronic system for measuring first downs beginning in the 2025 regular season, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov on X. The league plans to retain the chain crew as a backup to the newfangled technology. It’s just so hard to quit those sticks and chain.

The NFL actually tested out the electronic first-down tracking tech during the 2024 preseason. While there was growing support for making the change, the league ultimately decided to stick with the traditional method for measuring first downs. Although the NFL opted against electronic monitoring, it didn’t fully dismiss the technology, remaining open to the possibility of a change in the future.

Well, the future is here. And football will attempt to evolve beyond the chain gang. The NFL used Sony’s Hawk-Eye tracking technology during the electronic first-down monitoring experiment last summer. At the same time, the league named Sony as its official technology partner.

The NFL will upgrade its first-down measurement system in 2025

The system is touted for its accuracy, precisely measuring placement within less than half an inch. Additionally, the new method will be quicker, reducing the time chain crews used when taking the field for a measurement.

Buffalo Bills fans no doubt wish the NFL had implemented this new system earlier as the league’s old first-down measurement process ruled that the team came up short after a critical quarterback sneak on 4th & inches. Josh Allen appeared to have picked up the first down on the pivotal fourth quarter play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. But a controversial spot by officials meant the Bills turned the ball over on downs. A replay review failed to overturn the spot because no camera happened to pick up a clear and continuous view of the ball.

The NFL is the wealthiest sports league in the world. Football earned nearly $13 billion in national revenue in the 2023 season alone. It’s far past time for the NFL to evolve beyond the sticks and chain. And while we all enjoyed watching referee Gene Steratore use an index card to determine if the Dallas Cowboys had picked up a first down back in 2017, there’s no shame in embracing modern technology. Especially if it can make the game faster and more accurate.