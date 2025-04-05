With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, collegiate hopefuls are using their platforms to effectively sell themselves to the 32 professional teams, from having visits to going on dinners and even hitting the talkshow circuit to get their point across.

One such example includes Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who went on ESPN's NFL Live to highlight why he's worthy of leading a team into the future, with the 25-year-old collegiate journeyman comparing his game to future Hall of Famers Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

“That’s pretty unique cause I’ve always said in these meetings, for me, I grew up watching Stafford and the stuff that he does with his arm angles. He’s a tough son of a gun, he’s playing through a lot of stuff and has been around. He’s playing really well into his late 30s. I’ve always really liked him,” Shough said.

“I also like watching Josh Allen play, and I kind of feel like I have a little of him in me when it comes to being a physical force at the line of scrimmage and ripping the ball down the field. I would say those two guys come to mind.”

On one hand, Stafford and Allen are very different players. The former is an old-school field general who plays between the tackles and gets things down with his arm, while Allen is much more of a duel threat, with his ability to pick up yards when everyone is covered with his legs, all the while forcing opposing teams to play the Buffalo Bills accordingly.

And yet, in a way, Shough does play a bit like both, using his arm to get most of the job done while still picking up yards with his legs when the opportunity allows for it. Though he may be 25, and will be 26 when the season starts, Shough ran a 4.63 40 at the combine and was able to back that up with some good performances over the past 12 months.

Throw that all together, and there's a reason some have suggested that he could squeeze into the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Will some teams have pause about drafting a quarterback who can rent a car and will be 30 during his fifth-year option season? Sure, some certainly will, but in the NFL Draft, all it takes is one team to make a move, and the deed will be done. If Shough can play like a mix of Stafford and Allen, age conversations will halt rather quickly.