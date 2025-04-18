The last time NFL wideout Kadarius Toney went viral was after Week 14 last season when he played two snaps for the Cleveland Browns. He produced a taunting foul despite his team being down multiple scores and muffed a punt that resulted in a turnover. The Browns released him shortly thereafter.

On Thursday, Toney received more buzz online as rumors that the 26-year-old receiver planned to retire from football began making their way around the internet. Shortly after, media outlets reported rumblings that Toney had announced his retirement on Instagram Live. However, the announcement was unsubstantiated as multiple sites simply mentioned he was walking away from football to focus on his music career and wished to be known as Yung Joka.

Those posts, naturally, included a video of Toney performing as Yung Joka, almost as if the whole thing was some sort of craven promotional stunt or something.

Fortunately, Toney cleared everything up by releasing a statement via Instagram. “Goofies on the net hollerin I’m retiring… Just want klout… Love da attention for my musik tho…it’s been a passion,” he wrote.

Kadarius Toney is no longer an NFL player but is he retired?

Toney was selected by the New York Giants with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He played in 12 games over less than a season and a half with New York before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and company seemed to save his career as Toney contributed to the Chiefs’ championship run in 2022. He even produced the longest punt return in Super Bowl history and caught a touchdown pass in Kansas City’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the following season, Toney fell out of favor with the team. He was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl 58. And he was released by the Chiefs prior to the start of the 2024 campaign.

After the Browns cut Toney, things got worse for the former wideout. He was arrested for aggravated assault as Toney was accused of strangling a woman in Georgia. The arrest took place in February as his former team prepared for a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles.

Whether or not Toney has officially retired from football, it’s very likely he’s played his last game in the NFL. Here’s hoping the music thing works out.