Aaron Rodgers is at the Pittsburgh Steelers' mandatory mini-camp, and there is a lot of talk about how he and the Steelers will finish this season. Former NFL wide receiver and current Hall of Famer Keyshawn Johnson had some honest words for the Steelers and Rodgers.

“You don't sign guys like that to not have your eye on the prize,” Johnson said. “You just don't as a starter. If they just wanted to make the playoffs, they could have signed a thousand different quarterbacks just to make it to the playoffs. Mike Tomlin has done that in the past. They don’t need Aaron Rodgers to just make the playoffs.”

Johnson is 100% right. Why would the Steelers bother signing a 41-year-old QB if they didn't have Super Bowl aspirations? Tomlin has never had a losing season in his coaching career, and they make the playoffs almost every season. The Steelers are likely to make the playoffs again this year with or without Rodgers. However, Rodgers gives them an opportunity to win the Super Bowl. Mason Rudolph is not a good enough QB to take them to the promised land, but as Johnson said, could still get them to the playoffs. With D.K. Metcalf recently added to the receiving core, getting him a dynamic QB to pair with made a lot of sense.

Rodgers is a big fan of Tomlin. He talked to the media on Tuesday about their relationship and his favorite part about Tomlin as a coach.

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin,” Rodgers said. “The way the conversations went between him and I were some of the coolest conversations I've had in the game. Definitely with a head coach.”

That relationship is crucial. If Rodgers already has Tomlin backing him, then they are on the right track to winning Super Bowl LIX.