Even though he is a retired NFL QB, Tom Brady still has it. In March 2026, Brady will compete in a Saudi Arabian-sponsored Flag Football league.

Also, his legendary arm remains intact. On Sunday, Brady threw a perfect pass to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski during an NFL on Fox pregame show.

Both of whom work as analysts on Fox Sports.

On Wednesday, Gronkowski was asked if any current NFL QBs could hang with a 48-year-old Brady, per the Up and Adams Show. In true “Gronk” fashion, he didn't hold back.

“If Tom could not be hit at all, I would probably say that’s why he’s not playing anymore,” Gronkowski said. “You know, you’re 48 years old and you get hit by a D-lineman who’s 23 years old.

“If he could not be hit at all, and he knew it was gonna be a clean pocket every single time he steps up, and he was playing in the NFL, I would say he’d be better than about 20 of the starting quarterbacks right now, easily. He’d be top-12.”

How many NFL QBs would Tom Brady be better than RIGHT NOW? 🤔@heykayadams | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/HxOJKI3sB8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 17, 2025

Obviously, Gronk sees something in Brady that others might see or may not acknowledge. Meanwhile, while Brady can certainly no longer play at the NFL level again, there is a certain mindset he possesses that believes he could.

Tom Brady lets his mind lead the way

For some of the greatest athletes ever, even when their best years are behind them, there is a natural inclination to believe they can still be at their best.

That is where Brady falls into. Those competitive edges don't leave once you take the uniform off. The fact that Brady is going to suit up for a Flag Football tournament is telling.

Even though he is part owner of the Raiders and a Fox analyst, it still doesn't compete with being out on the field.