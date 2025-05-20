NFL owners are voting on numerous possible rule changes for the next season and beyond on May 20 and 21. One of the topics at hand is the decision to allow players in the league to participate in the flag football event in the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics. The league voted unanimously and approved the proposal on Tuesday. Commissioner Roger Goodell shared his first statement about the decision shortly after.

In a memo shared on social media, Goodell seemingly loves the idea of growing the sport through the Olympics, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It gives the NFL and the players in the league a chance to continue expanding popularity across the globe when the entire world tunes in to watch the Olympics in 2028.

“It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

The President of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Pierre Trochet, shared a statement about the NFL approving players to participate in the Olympics as well. IFAF is the organization that's been running the flag football games and had 31 different nations in the most recent IFAF Flag Football World Championships.

“I warmly welcome the outcome of this vote, which promises to add another dimension to what is already shaping up to be a game-changing debut for flag football at the Olympic Games, said IFAF President Pierre Trochet. “The National Football League is home to the biggest stars in American football, who come from more and more countries, and now have the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage in world sport, showcasing everything that makes flag football a genuine worldwide phenomenon. IFAF's 75 national federations join me in thanking our NFL partners for this further demonstration of their commitment to flag football in the Olympic movement. We will work together to ensure our sport contributes a defining element of LA28's success.”