The Washington Commanders and the New York Giants are division foes, but that doesn't mean they can't show love to each other. That's what happened between Jayden Daniels and Abdul Carter, as they were caught on camera smiling and laughing with each other. It was a totally different interaction than Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter had on the first game of the season, when the Philadelphia Eagles lineman spat at the quarterback.

When Tom Brady saw the interaction between Daniels and Carter, he had a nice joke to let out.

“Nobody's spitting on one another. That's a bonus right now,” Brady said.

"Nobody's spitting on one another. That's a bonus right now." Tom Brady on the interaction between Abdul Carter and Jayden Daniels in Giants-Commanders 😭 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/T8wL82Ly6P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025

It doesn't seem like anybody will be looking to make the move that Jalen did, because he ended up getting ejected from the game without even playing a snap. It was obvious that Jalen's absence made a difference on the game, despite the Eagles still winning.

After the game, Jalen spoke about the incident and was apologetic for spitting.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Jalen said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there.”

There is a chance that Jalen will get a fine and also a suspension, but it seems like those decisions are still up in the air at this moment.

As for Daniels and Abdul, it's a good thing that things stayed positive within their conversations, and things didn't get out of hand. Both are young players in the league and are key parts of their respective team.