The Los Angeles Chargers selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hampton was the second RB taken, with Boise State superstar and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall.

Entering the season, both Hampton and Jeanty were expected to be workhorses for their respective teams, and Hampton emerged as the RB1 after Najee Harris dealt with a “superficial” eye injury after a July 4 fireworks incident.

Jeanty was also pegged as an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, although others suggest that Hampton could be in the mix when it's all said and done.

In a recent prediction piece by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it seems NFL executives also feel strongly about Hampton winning the award as they predicted him to win the honor.

“He's on a team that's had playoff success and is going to run the football,” an AFC scout said. “He's a perfect back for that offense. Ashton Jeanty is a good player, but I'm not sure the Raiders will be good enough.”

Fowler also added some more intel that he had received from the executives regarding the prediction.

“But Hampton has a few things going for him. His offensive coordinator is Greg Roman, whose love for the run game runs deep. Najee Harris sat out all of camp because of an eye issue, and though he's back, Hampton is well-positioned as a primary back, resulting in 17 touches for 61 yards in his Week 1 debut vs. Kansas City,” Fowler wrote.

Hampton also earned praise from Chargers teammate Khalil Mack, and the Pro Bowl linebacker has played with his fair share of talented players during his career.

In the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Hampton had 15 carries for 48 yards and caught a pair of passes as he led the backfield in every category.

For Jeanty, he had 19 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders win over the New England Patriots.

As far as the OROY debate goes, there are other potential candidates, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren, but there is a likely path to the two AFC West rookie running backs battling it out for the award by season's end.