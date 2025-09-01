Year two of the Jim Harbaugh era is almost here for the Los Angeles Chargers. The head coach has an old school offensive philosophy, something he has worked on with offensive coordinator Greg Roman for quite a while now, dating back to their time together with the San Francisco 49ers. This offseason, Harbaugh and the Chargers front office reworked their backfield, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Najee Harris to be the lead back. That plan has taken a detour due to an eye injury Harris sustained this summer. However, according to reporter Daniel Popper on X (formerly Twitter), Harris downplayed the severity of the injury.

“Najee Harris said he expects to play against the Chiefs on Friday in Brazil: ‘I’m ramping up to it,'” reported Popper. “Did not want to get into any details on what happened in the fireworks accident. Said his vision has not been affected and called the eye injury ‘superficial.'”

While it's heartening to hear that Harris thinks the eye injury was “superficial,” there was certainly some concern about the extent of the ailment. However, it seems like the running back is rearing to go in Friday's season opener in Brazil. With Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton in the backfield, Roman and his unit will try and keep the Chiefs off the field as much as possible. If the two backs are able to grind clock away on Friday night, can the Chargers leave Sao Paulo with a strong season opening statement?

Chargers set to begin season with new running back duo

Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four years in Pittsburgh yet had to settle for a one-year deal with the Chargers. It's clear that he's able to handle a starter's workload but it's fair to say that Harris lacks explosiveness. However, Hampton delivers that in spades. If the former North Carolina Tar Heel can surpass Harris on the depth chart, will the 27-year-old stay in Los Angeles longer than this season?

The 1,043 yards Harris gained was the second-highest mark of his career, after an even 1,200 yards gained in his rookie campaign. It's been clear since that season that Harris could handle a lot of carries but would need another back to help in other ways. Hampton will do that in his rookie season. Can both backs co-exist and lead the Chargers back to the playoffs this season?