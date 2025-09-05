Michael Jordan is not often in the public eye these days, but his private jet has been getting some action this week. Three days after he watched his alma mater get thumped by TCU in Bill Belichick's North Carolina head coaching debut, the global icon decided to attend Thursday night's NFL season opener between the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the perpetually newsworthy Dallas Cowboys. He was not there strictly as a fan, however.

Jordan is believed to be at the game as a guest of Jalen Hurts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles star quarterback, a prominent member of Nike's Jordan brand, is wearing his new Air Jordan 11 “Love Hurts” sneakers. He also gave the all-time great a special tribute after scoring a four-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, doing the classic “Jordan shrug” that fans first witnessed in the early 1990s.

The two have developed a personal and business relationship, and Hurts is clearly making an effort to show his appreciation for the six-time NBA Finals MVP. Like the Chicago Bulls legend, Hurts knows what it is like to get pushed to the side early in his athletic career. The former was removed from his varsity high school team as a sophomore, and the latter was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. He grew from the experience, but doubt still followed him to the NFL.

Jalen Hurts dazzled in two Super Bowl games, claiming MVP honors in the second after posting three total touchdowns versus the Kansas City Chiefs in February. Following the career-defining triumph, Nike dropped the “Love Hurts” advertising campaign. It focused primarily on the two-time Pro Bowler's detractors, which there are probably fewer of heading into the new season.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' 2025-26 campaign off to promising start

Despite Jalen Carter's ejection for spitting on QB Dak Prescott, the Eagles hold a 24-20 lead versus the Cowboys at time of print. Hurts is a big reason why. He has completed 13-of-15 passes for 111 yards while rushing for an additional 48 yards and two touchdowns. People will argue the 27-year-old relies too much on his legs, but he undoubtedly makes winning plays. Ultimately, that is what matters most in this league.

If there is anyone who can respect that, it is one of the most celebrated winners in sports history. Unfortunately for Michael Jordan and everyone else who made the trip to Lincoln Financial Field, the game is currently in delay due to lightning.