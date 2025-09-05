The Philadelphia Eagles' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys got off to a rough start. Jalen Carter was seen spitting on Dak Prescott and was subsequently thrown out of the game.

Immediately, fans expressed their outrage at Carter on social media and he was labeled “selfish” by former Eagle Mark McMillon.

Among those shocked was NBC Sports writer Mike Florio. Essentially, he provides context as to what can be expected in terms of consequences for Carter, per Pro Talk Football.

“The next question is whether he’ll be suspended,” Florio said. “Discipline is always determined after the dust settles on the game, and the league may decide to take further action.”

According to Florio, the league could do more than slap him on the hand. Plus, Carter's best chances are to make amends right away to avoid further sanctions.

“One factor will be, we’re told, the manner in which Carter handles the situation after the game,” he said. “If he’s anything other than fully contrite, the league may decide to send a message stronger than the de facto one-game suspension Carter received by being sent to the showers without playing a single play.

Before this, Carter received Hall of Fame praise as one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL.

Jalen Carter and his off-field troubles

This isn't the first time Carter has had to deal with sanctions for involvement in an incident. In 2023, Carter was involved in a car crash that claimed the lives of two people in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a result, Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and racing charges. Ultimately, he was sentenced to probation, fined, and required to perform community service.

The fatalities were University of Georgia teammates Devin Willock and team recruiter Chandler LeCroy. Later on, the incident affected his draft prospects.