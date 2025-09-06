A scary moment occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs' game in Brazil against the L.A. Chargers. WR Xavier Worthy, their highly touted 2024 draft pick, collided with teammate Travis Kelce during the opening minutes, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The moment came during a play on third down in which Kelce ran smack dab into the cutting Worthy. It turns out, Worthy didn't seem to know that Kelce was coming and fell down hard to the ground.

Afterward, medical personnel came to tend to Worthy, and he was subsequently carried off the field. He was then taken to the locker room. Ultimately, the Chiefs listed Worthy as “questionable” to return.

In the end, Worthy was ruled out with a shoulder injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Before this game, Worthy was heralded by none other than Taylor Swift, who gave him a shout-out during her now-famous appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Last year, Worthy had a solid first year with the Chiefs. He accumulated 638 receiving yards along with 59 receptions and six touchdowns. Furthermore, he also had 104 rushing yards to his name.

The Chiefs are looking to start the season on a good note following a tough Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The value Xavier Worthy brings to the Chiefs

Altogether, Worthy is everything the Chiefs could ask for in a wide receiver. He possesses excellent agility, speed, and playmaking abilities, providing a deep threat aspect to the offense.

In many ways, he can do wonders for Patrick Mahomes on deep passes, knowing that Worthy is a reliable presence to be at the right place. Additionally, Coach Andy Reid anticipates Worthy being effective on short and intermediate passes as well.

Also, Worthy's talents can open up space and stretch the defense to the point where other players can contribute.