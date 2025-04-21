The NFL Draft is just a few days away, and there has been a lot of talk about teams looking to make trades. In most cases, teams want to trade up so they can get that one key player, but this year, several teams want to trade back, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“On the other side of things, the Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot. That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team,” Schefter wrote.

This draft doesn't seem to be as deep as most, but some teams just want more draft picks so they can build depth. For a team like the Jaguars, they had a solid foundation last season, but a slow start to the year doomed them, and then injuries began to pile up. For a team that had just made the playoffs the year before, it was an unfortunate number of things that happened for them to go 4-13 the next season. The draft plan for the Jaguars will most likely involve finding several depth pieces in the draft instead of going for the big fish.

The 49ers are another team that could be in that situation as well after having a down season last year. They also had to let some of their key players walk because Brock Purdy is set to get paid. This means that finding players in the draft will be big for them, and trading back and getting more picks will be beneficial.

The Steelers made the playoffs last season, but they've always been about building a team of key players that can collectively help the team, instead of trying to get one game changer.

It'll be interesting to see what teams are actually able to fulfill what they want and trade back when the draft approaches.