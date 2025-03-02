The tackle market has become quite expensive over the past few years in the NFL, and heading into free agency, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley appears to be the top option that could become available. If he does hit the open market, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be in play for his signature, but the Ravens are intent on ensuring that doesn't happen.

Over his nine-year career in the league, spent entirely with Baltimore, Stanley has turned himself into one of the top tackles in the league. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who was also a first-team All-Pro in 2019, and he's fresh off the second best year of his career in 2024. Kansas City wants Stanley, but there's a chance Baltimore finds a way to extend his contract before he hits free agency.

“The sense out of Indy is that the Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley can agree to terms on an extension in the coming days. That's hardly a slam dunk, but there's a sentiment to try to make that happen. Some inside the league are projecting that deal to land somewhere between $21-23 million per year … Many around the league are loosely expecting the Chiefs to entertain Stanley's market, should he get free,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported.

Could Chiefs pounce on Ronnie Stanley if Ravens reunion doesn't pan out?

Easily Kansas City's biggest area of weakness in 2024 was left tackle. They tried to lean on their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Kingsley Suamataia, but he struggled so mightily in his first two starts that he was promptly benched for Wanya Morris, who he beat out for the job in training camp. Morris unsurprisingly struggled, leading to the team signing D.J. Humphries, who ended up getting injured. That led to Joe Thuney shifting over from guard to tackle, and he promptly got exposed in the team's Super Bowl 59 loss.

Finding a left tackle is easily the Chiefs most important piece of business this offseason, and Stanley is the best potential option. However, the Ravens could prevent him from hitting the open market, which would be a big blow after the Los Angeles Rams managed to extend another one of the top potential tackle options, Alaric Jackson, last week. Time is running out for Baltimore, because if they fail to extend Stanley, he could end up going to one of their top rivals in the AFC.