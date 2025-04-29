Dianna Russini, reporter for The Athletic, is giving her take on what could have helped Shedeur Sanders avoid a slide at the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was seen by many draft analysts as a first round pick. He was instead selected in the fifth round, by the Cleveland Browns.

“From the conversations I've had coming out of draft weekend, league sources tell me that they believe Shedeur Sanders' tumble would have played out differently if he had an agent,” Russini said on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders allegedly also made some missteps while visiting with teams before the draft.

“I believe Shedeur approached these visits with teams as a recruiting trip, versus a job interview, and there's a difference,” Russini said she was told by a NFL executive.

Sanders was selected 144th overall in the draft. He is one of two quarterbacks the Browns drafted, with the other being Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders is in a crowded Browns quarterback room

Sanders is one of five quarterbacks now on the Browns roster. That includes Gabriel, but also Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and the injured Deshaun Watson. Since Watson is out hurt, it leaves four play callers to fight for the starting job.

Sanders is seen by many as a contender to get the starting job. He threw for more than 4,100 passing yards in his last season with Colorado football. Sanders led Colorado to a nine win season, their best in years.

The story of this year's NFL Draft became Sanders and why he was tumbling down the draft board. ESPN personality Mel Kiper was on television bemoaning the NFL for not valuing Sanders as a top-tier gunslinger. Kiper angrily defended Sanders on TV, while debating with ESPN colleagues.

Speculation continues on why Sanders fell so far. It is a topic of debate on several sports talk shows, as well as sports radio. That debate is likely to continue in the days ahead.

Browns fans and the NFL in general will likely be watching closely as training camp begins for the team.