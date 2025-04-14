There may be a scenario in which the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers would collaborate in a trade featuring Brock Purdy and TJ Watt.

Former NFL player Chris Canty appeared as a special guest on ESPN Radio on Sunday. He proposed the idea that the 49ers and Steelers should negotiate a major trade with Purdy and Watt, which would have the quarterback make his way to Pittsburgh and the former Defensive Player of the Year head to San Francisco.

“Using T.J. Watt as a way to be able to pry Brock Purdy from San Francisco,” Canty said on ESPN Radio's “UnSportsmanLike.” “The 49ers gutted at defense, being able to add some help for Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. T.J. Watt in that group. [Robert] Saleh now back there as the defensive coordinator.”

“[The 49ers] got the 11th overall pick, so they can presumably draft a quarterback if they don't have to give up that pick in the trade. I don't know how the 49ers say no to that.”

What's next for Brock Purdy, TJ Watt

It would be an intriguing trade scenario for the 49ers and Steelers to consider, especially as it involves players in Brock Purdy and TJ Watt who have represented their entire careers with their respective franchises.

Purdy rose up the ranks as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since his debut in 2022. He finished the 2024 campaign with 300 completed passes for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also made 66 rushes for 323 yards and five touchdowns, all career highs. However, the 49ers missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record, a disappointment after being the runner-up in Super Bowl 58.

Watt has been with the Steelers for eight seasons since 2017. He is coming off a 2024 season in which he made 61 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections. He helped command the Steelers defense to a postseason appearance, where they lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card.

Both teams have been busy retooling their rosters throughout the offseason as they look forward to the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they wish to move on from Purdy and Watt, they have the means to do so.