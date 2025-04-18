The NFL Draft is just six days away and teams are finalizing their last few visits and making some last-minute adjustments to their draft boards. On the flip side, prospects are scrambling to raise their draft stock any way they can before Thursday night's first round.

Georgia football is always one of the top programs in the nation and is usually featured heavily on draft night as a result. Kirby Smart has three defenders who have a chance to go in the first round once again in Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks, but the Bulldogs have a plethora of other draftable players.

A handful of those guys are up on the offensive line, including starting center Jared Wilson. Wilson is widely regarded as the best center in this class, and his stock is continuing to rise as the draft gets closer according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

“As the draft approaches, Georgia center Jared Wilson is one of the hottest names in scouting communities,” Miller wrote. “A one-year starter for the Bulldogs, he turned in an elite predraft circuit, including a ridiculous 4.84 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. Wilson also added a 32-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump. His elite physical tools and agility show up on tape, putting him into late-Round 1 to early-Round 2 territory.”

Wilson isn't the only Georgia player rising up boards. While Williams and Starks have seen their stocks level off a bit as the draft approaches, Walker will have some teams that love what he brings to the table. On Thursday, Walker and Williams held a private workout for 14 teams, and the do-it-all linebacker stuck out according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.

“Walker moved around well,” an area scout from an NFC team said, per Reid. “He did drills as an off-ball linebacker and some rush stuff, too.”

Reid later clarified the difference in the two's stock heading into the draft as Jalon Walker has risen up boards while Williams has stagnated a bit.

“Walker solidified himself as a top-10 pick, while Williams should go in the top 20,” Reid wrote.

It appears Georgia will have a lot of players selected in the first three rounds of the draft. Based on the pre-draft process, it looks like Walker and Wilson will both be among that group.