The NFL's annual league meeting will take place next week. Every year, the NFL considers new rules ahead of the upcoming season. Last year, the most prominent rule change was the introduction of XFL-style kickoffs. It seems that a proposal related to the Tush Push could be the most controversial rule change discussed this offseason.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post cast some skepticism on the Packers' Tush Push proposal ahead of the NFL's annual league meeting.

“It’s unclear whether the Packers’ proposed ban of the tush push will get the 24 votes among the 32 NFL owners necessary to be approved, source says: ‘Not sure it can get 24.’ The sentiment is mixed on the NFL competition committee about the proposal. The owners meet next week,” Maske posted on social media on Tuesday.

This is not a good sign for the Tush Push proposal. If there is already skepticism about the proposal, it is unlikely that it will somehow gain enough support to reach at least 24 votes.

If it does not gain enough support at next week's annual league meeting, it may be tabled for later discussion.

Bill Cowher calls the Tush Push ‘not a football play' in recent interview

The Tush Push proposal may not pass this offseason. However, there are still plenty of critics of the infamous play.

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher made it clear that he does not like the Tush Push during an interview following Super Bowl 59.

“It’s not a football play,” Cowher said “It’s rugby. They call it a scrum. I mean that’s what it is, Dan. Let’s call it the way it is. It’s a scrum. I mean you’re pushing people and pushing them over. Listen if it’s just a quarterback sneak, I get it. But it becomes a push in the back and a scrum. It’s not a strategical play in my opinion.”

Cowher is okay with the quarterback sneak as as play. He simply does not like a player being pushed from behind by design.

“I’m fine with that,” Cowher said. “But when you start pushing and putting a guy in the middle. I think there’s going to be a safety element to this at some point. I would have to think. When you have 600 pounds on one person, who’s trying to stay in there at 300 pounds, that just seems like it’s a safety issue. But yeah, when did we start pushing the guy forward? These late flags and all of a sudden you’re pushing the guy eight to 10 yards. That was never the case before. You stop the play. The play is over. The guy gets stopped, he’s stopped.”

It will be interesting to see if any NFL team finds a way to successfully defend against the Tush Push.