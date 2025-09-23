Back in training camp, Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. went viral for a strange off-field story earlier this year. The young defensive back took to social media to ask fans who had stolen his helmet off the practice field, sparking plenty of speculation online.

It was an odd moment, but one that underscored Brownlee’s growing visibility with the Titans after a promising rookie campaign. By the end of 2024, he had logged 75 total tackles, one interception, and proved himself a reliable starter in a battered secondary.

Now, Brownlee is on the move. The Titans are trading him to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 late-round pick swap, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

For the Jets, who have already dealt with injuries in the secondary, the addition of Brownlee offers both depth and upside. At just 24 years old, he has the athleticism to play on the boundary or inside, and he’s coming off a season where he showed he can hold his own against top receivers.

Brownlee’s arrival comes at a time when New York is desperate for consistency. The Jets dropped to 0-3 after a narrow loss to the Buccaneers and need immediate help on the defensive side of the ball.

Pairing Brownlee with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed could stabilize a unit that has bent under pressure in recent weeks. His physicality and willingness to tackle fit well with the identity head coach Aaron Glenn is trying to establish.

The trade also highlights Tennessee’s continued rebuild. With younger corners on the roster and other pressing needs, the Titans opted to move on and secure future draft flexibility.

For Brownlee, the switch to a new system in New York represents a fresh opportunity to prove he can develop into more than just a stopgap starter.

Meanwhile, the Jets are juggling more roster news. Linebacker Quincy Williams has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered against Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports he will miss at least four weeks, while NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero clarified it is not season-ending. The team also signed LB Mark Robinson from the Patriots’ practice squad to add depth.

Quarterback Justin Fields remains in concussion protocol, and while his status for Week 4 against the Dolphins is unclear, veteran Tyrod Taylor showed he could keep the Jets competitive with a steady performance versus the Bucs.