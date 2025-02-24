The NFL’s new hybrid kickoff format, implemented in 2024 to increase returns and reduce injuries, could undergo further changes in 2025. Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL Competition Committee and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, told reporters on Sunday that the league is considering modifications to increase kickoff returns while addressing the onside kick dilemma.

McKay outlined two primary adjustments under discussion. Moving the touchback spot from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line, and pushing the kickoff spot back five yards, from the 30 to the 25-yard line

By moving the touchback spot up five yards, return teams would have a stronger incentive to bring the ball out of the end zone rather than settling for a touchback. Meanwhile, shifting the kickoff location back would make it harder for kickers to consistently boot the ball into the end zone, leading to more live returns.

The hybrid kickoff system was introduced last season to revive the return game while improving player safety. According to the NFL, the new format resulted in a 57% increase in kick returns compared to 2023 while lowering the rate of injuries, a key factor behind the rule’s introduction.

How will these changes affect the NFL in 2025?

Teams took two main approaches under the new system. Some aimed their kickoffs into the designated landing zone between the goal line and 20-yard line, forcing returners to run the ball out rather than accepting a touchback. Others played it safe, opting for deep kicks into the end zone, which resulted in automatic touchbacks and opponent possession at the 30-yard line.

Despite the success of the rule change, McKay acknowledged that the league is still looking for ways to improve the play. One unintended consequence of the hybrid kickoff has been the elimination of the surprise onside kick, which previously allowed teams to catch opponents off guard. With the new rules requiring teams to declare their onside kick attempts, recovery rates for onside kicks remained low in 2024.

McKay said the Competition Committee will work with special teams coaches to explore ways to increase the success rate of onside kicks or introduce a new alternative that still gives trailing teams a fair chance to regain possession late in games.

Any proposed changes to the kickoff format must receive approval from at least 24 of the 32 teams before they can take effect. The official vote is expected to take place in March during the league’s annual owners' meetings.

With the NFL looking to maintain the excitement of kickoff returns while ensuring player safety, further tweaks to the hybrid format in 2025 seem increasingly likely.