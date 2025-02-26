Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford reportedly had a recent meetup at a ski resort in Montana, but there are conflicting reports regarding whether or not the meeting was planned. Jordan Schulz initially shared the news and said that Brady hosted Stafford for a planned meeting, but Ian Rapoport chimed in and said that the two coincidentally ran into each other at a ski resort.

“Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing,” Jordan Schulz said in his first report. “Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing. Several teams are interested in Stafford if the Rams decide to move him, with Las Vegas believed to be the most aggressive suitor.”

Ian Rapoport then released a report of his own that differed from Schulz'.

“#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say,” Rapoport said. “The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise.”

After that, Schulz fired back at Rapoport and stood his ground regarding his initial report.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schulz said in response to Rapoport's post. “They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

This whole ordeal comes in the midst of uncertainly for Matthew Stafford who does not know who he will be playing for next season. Stafford has been with the Los Angeles Rams for the past four seasons, and he won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles. He was traded to Rams after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions. There is a chance that he plays for a third team next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders could potentially be that team.

Tom Brady is a minority owner for the Raiders and being able to bring in a QB like Stafford could be a game-changer. There is a lot to sort out with Stafford, and it is definitely one of the biggest storylines to pay attention to during the NFL offseason.