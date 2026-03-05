The New England Patriots may face a rising trade market for wide receivers following a notable deal involving DJ Moore, complicating their potential pursuit of A.J. Brown.

New England released veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, signaling a clear need for reinforcements at the position. One name that has circulated in speculation is Brown, the star receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the trade market may have shifted following a move involving the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Chicago is working to finalize a trade that would send Moore to Buffalo.

“ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen.”

Schefter later reported that the compensation had been finalized.

“Compensation agreed upon:

Buffalo gets: DJ Moore and 2026 5th-round pick.

Chicago gets: 2026 2nd-round pick.”

DJ Moore trade raises price for Patriots in potential A.J. Brown pursuit

The deal immediately drew attention around the league because of its potential ripple effects on other wide receiver trade discussions.

Article Continues Below

NFL analyst Ari Meirov noted that the return for Moore could strengthen Philadelphia’s negotiating position if the Eagles were to explore a deal involving Brown.

“The #Bears getting a 2nd-round pick (No. 60) for DJ Moore will make the #Eagles’ stance for a 1st in a package for A.J. Brown even stronger.

Buffalo also took on $40M in guarantees with DJ Moore's contract. Hefty price.”

That market reality could complicate matters for the Patriots, who may have hoped to acquire a high-end receiver at a lower cost.

Chad Graff of The Athletic also pointed to the broader implications of the trade.

“That sets a high market for WRs in a trade, which isn’t great news if the Patriots were trying to get AJ Brown for a second rounder.”

New England’s search for a new top receiving option now takes place within a market that appears to be climbing. Brown remains one of the league’s premier wideouts, meaning any potential trade would likely require a significant package.

As the new league year approaches, the Patriots face a critical decision: whether to pursue a blockbuster trade for a star receiver or explore alternative ways to reshape their passing attack.