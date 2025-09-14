The Los Angeles Rams rolled to a convincing 33-19 romp of the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Yet lost a valuable defensive contributor in Ahkello Witherspoon in the process.

Rams insider for The Athletic Nate Atkins revealed the diagnosis of the cornerback's injury.

“Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle. Rough news for the team’s top outside option,” Atkins shared.

He adds what this now means for one notable Rams veteran.

“Darious Williams has a role again to fill in here,” Atkins said.

Witherspoon left the game with one tackle, which was a solo stop. He delivered two solo tackles against the Houston Texans in the season opener. He's played for the Rams since 2023 — collecting four interceptions total in L.A.

Could Rams look elsewhere for CB following Ahkello Witherspoon news?

Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are now in a tough spot. Even with the Rams sitting at 2-0 overall.

Los Angeles may need to look elsewhere for CB help despite Williams getting elevated.

Williams returned on a three-year deal with the Rams in March 2024. He ended a two year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the process, but came back to the team he won the 2021 season Super Bowl with.

Yet the Rams face limited options at CB. While not a household name, Witherspoon established himself as a savvy veteran for a young group of CBs.

Williams joins Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes as three healthy options. Josh Wallace is one other active CB on the 2025 roster.

Los Angeles likely will turn to either A.J. Green or Cam Lampkin from the practice squad with Witherspoon's ailment. Green has been in the league for three seasons.

Or Snead and McVay can dive into free agency and pluck away a still-available CB. One is Asante Samuel Jr., who's familiar with L.A. as a past Chargers starter. Samuel Jr. even played in a Rams-like defensive structure when Brandon Staley was Chargers head coach.

Emmanuel Moseley is another familiar to the Rams. Except he started for the rival San Francisco 49ers until 2022. Moseley remains an unsigned free agent.

The Rams watched Puka Nacua pummel the Titans on a bonkers 45-yard touchdown run. Offense is a non-issue for the unbeaten Rams. But now CB depth has risen as a flaw amid the Witherspoon news.