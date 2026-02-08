Being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is supposed to be the most prestigious award an NFL player can get. Only the greatest players and coaches get into the Hall. If you're a first-ballot Hall of Famer, you're considered the best among the best. Bill Belichick was expected to be an easy first-ballot Hall of Famer.

And yet, he wasn't. In his first year of being eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Belichick was not inducted into the Hall. Not only did he miss the cut, but the New England Patriots legend was not even a finalist. The news came as a shock to every NFL fan and put the Hall of Fame's voting process in question.

In the wake of the backlash to Belichick getting snubbed for the Hall of Fame, there have been discussions on how to change the voting process. Judy Battista reported on the proposed changes in the voting for the Hall of Fame by president Jim Porter.

Belichick is arguably the most successful coach in NFL history. A former defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, nine AFC Championships, and a total domination of the AFC East. He was the mastermind behind the Pats' dynasty of the last two decades, leading a stifling defense that perfectly complemented an offense led by the greatest quarterback of all-time, Tom Brady.

These accolades made it a complete shock when it was announced that Belichick was not a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. NFL fans, even those who rooted for AFC East teams, were up in arms about the snub. Brady even went so far as to say that if Belichick wasn't a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, no one deserves to be one.

The snub has called into question the integrity of the Hall of Fame voting system, with some fans calling out that voters could have let their personal biases get in the way of objectivity.