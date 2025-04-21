The week of the NFL Draft is here and the Tennessee Titans still hold all of the cards. The Titans hold the top pick in the draft and, while it has seemed obvious that they will be picking Miami quarterback Cam Ward for a while now, other teams have tried to step in and take a big swing.

There are other quarterback-needy teams in the top 10, such as the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. However, this draft class only really has one top-tier quarterback prospect in Ward before you get to the next tier that is headlined by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

As a result, teams such as the Browns and Giants have been trying to work a trade for the No. 1 pick, but the Titans are shutting them down according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“One of the biggest reasons for the lack of movement is what evaluators perceive to be the lack of blue-chip quarterbacks; for most teams, there isn't a quarterback outside of Cam Ward worth trading up for,” Schefter wrote. “The Browns inquired about the possibility trading up from No. 2, and the Giants at No. 3 were even more persistent in their efforts to try to trade up for the top pick with Tennessee. The Titans have resisted those overtures and are expected to hold on to their pick.”

As it stands, it looks like Ward might as well book his flights to Nashville for the end of the week. Behind the Titans at the top of the draft, the Browns and Giants will be left either with reaching for Sanders or choosing between the blue-chip prospects in the draft, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.

The Titans have more holes on their roster than just quarterback. Tennessee needs a ton of help on defense and could use some more help on the outside to go with an offensive line that is solid, but not great. However, the Titans don't have a third-round pick to help restock the roster after the trade to acquire L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason.

Trading with the Browns or Giants would have been one way to get a third-rounder back, but the Titans opted against it. However, general manager Mike Borgonzi will still be trying to find another way to move back up into day two, per Schefter.