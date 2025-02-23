Former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter anticipates himself to be one of the top picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his goal of playing multiple positions, specifically wide receiver and cornerback, could have its obstacles.

Matt Miller wrote an article on ESPN about the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. He named his top 50 prospects, featuring Hunter at the second spot while giving his evaluation.

“Depending on which NFL scout you ask, Hunter can play either wide receiver or cornerback in the pros (or maybe both). One exec from an NFL team told me his franchise views Hunter as a cornerback who could play a handful of offensive snaps in the pros, and I think many other teams agree with that thinking. Multiple scouts remarked that finding an elite cornerback is harder than finding an elite receiver, and that's pushing teams to prefer that the two-way star start on defense, where he had four interceptions in 2024,” Miller said.

“But I'm listing Hunter at receiver. There will be a transition period at either position; he'll have to work on route discipline at wideout. His agility, speed, toughness and sure-handedness are All-Pro quality. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards this past season while taking home the Heisman Trophy. Despite not being a quarterback, Hunter could be in play for the first overall pick.”

Where Travis Hunter stands in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Getting ready for the NFL, Travis Hunter closed the curtains on what was an incredible collegiate career at Colorado.

After two seasons with the Buffaloes, he finished with 149 catches for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns as a receiver. On defense, he made 62 tackles, 11 pass deflections and seven interceptions. His efforts in 2024 won him the Heisman Trophy on top of the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

According to CBS Sports' mock draft, Hunter would be a top 10 selection. They have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting the star receiver and cornerback with the sixth pick.

Wherever Hunter goes, he would be ready to go as an immediate impact while he attempts to prove everything he showed in college is the real deal.