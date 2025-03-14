After being one of the most in-demand players in the NFL over the past few weeks following the news that he was on the block and then would be released following a failed trade attempt, Cooper Kupp shocked the sporting world by signing with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $45 million contract.

Shocking? You bet. He was connected to multiple teams around the NFL, especially the New England Patriots, but the Seahawks weren't considered the favorite for the former All-Pro's services, at least not outside of the Emerald City.

What happened? How did the deal come together? Well, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the decision came down to a few things, including the addition of Sam Darnold and the opportunity to return to his home state, where he was a star at Eastern Washington.

“There were a variety of teams in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes — including the Broncos, Saints, Packers, and Patriots — but the Seahawks sold Kupp on a return home (he’s from Yakima, 3 hours away) and being a key focal point of a new-look offense with Sam Darnold,” Schultz wrote.

On paper, the Seahawks really do make sense as a Kupp landing spot, as they lost their slot specialist Tyler Lockett and traded away their WR1, DK Metcalf, earlier this offseason. While Kupp hasn't been an elite player in a few years and really only had that one season where he looked like a certified world-beater, he is still a smart, savvy veteran receiver who knows how to get open against every coverage and make a quarterback's life easier. With Darnold moving to a new city, a new scheme, and a new opportunity to prove he's worthy of a $100 million contract, having a player like Kupp in the slot should make his life easier, even if $45 million over three years is a healthy contract for a player who will be in his mid-30s when the deal ends.

Can Kupp do some damage in Seattle next to Jackson Smith-Njigba? For sure, but will he be able to help unseat the Rams as the best team in the NFC West? Fans will find out this fall.