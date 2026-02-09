The Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13. Although it was a bit of a struggle for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the offense, the star wide receiver made history on Sunday night.

Reports indicate that Smith-Njigba, who is 23 years old, has become the second player in league history to lead the league in receiving, win Offensive Player of the Year, and win the Super Bowl in the same season, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. His teammate, Cooper Kupp, is the only other player to accomplish that same feat.

“Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the second player in NFL history to lead the league in receiving, win Offensive Player of the Year, and win the Super Bowl in the same season. The only other player to do it was teammate Cooper Kupp in 2021.”

The Seattle front office made some bold moves last offseason, and it ultimately paid off. They signed Sam Darnold as quarterback and shipped DK Metcalf, who at the time was viewed as the No. 1 option in the Seahawks' passing game, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That opened up the opportunity for Smith-Njigba to step into the top spot in the wide receiver room.

And he did not disappoint! The third-year pro ended the 2025-26 regular season with career highs in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,793), and touchdowns (10). He also played in all 17 games and each and every playoff game as well.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will now enjoy a fun offseason with his teammates. The Super Bowl Parade date is currently unknown, but it should happen relatively soon.